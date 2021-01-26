Top Performer Tuesday: January 26th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates senior guard Avrie Douglas who had a double-double against Abilene Cooper scoring 26 points and grabbing 12 rebounds and scored 15 points against Coronado earlier in the week, while Ryan highlights Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps senior guard Ashton Duncan who shot 9-15 from 3-point range in two LCU wins over Texas A&M-International.