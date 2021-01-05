Top Performer Tuesday: January 5th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights New Deal senior guard Tanner Seeley who scored 22 points in each of the #7 Lions’ three wins over the last week, while Ryan highlights the #11 Levelland Loboettes who went 3-0 over the last week as well, improving their overall record to 14-0.