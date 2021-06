In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, KLBK Sports Reporter/Anchor Leah Doherty joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from the last week of local high school baseball action.

Leah highlights the #1 New Deal Lions who swept #8 Albany in two games to advance to the 2A Regional Finals, while Ryan highlights the Shallowater Mustangs who beat the previously undefeated #2 Jim Ned Indians in Game 3 to advance to the 3A Regional Finals.