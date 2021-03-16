Top Performer Tuesday: March 16th, 2021

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The most recent world ranking determines the 64-man field for the Dell Technologies Match Play next week in Texas, and there remains much to be determined.

Three players made big moves on both sides of the Atlantic. First, Antoine Rozner made a 60-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Qatar Masters, moving the Frenchman from No. 99 to No. 63. Then, Brian Harman shot 69 to tie for third at The Players Championship and went from No. 95 to No. 58 in the world, while Talor Gooch closed with a 67 to tie for fifth, moving him from No. 82 to No. 64.