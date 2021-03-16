Top Performer Tuesday: March 16th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.
Alexis highlights the #5 Brownfield lady Cubs who won their 2nd 3A State Championship in program history, beating #2 Fairfield 68-64 in Overtime, while Ryan highlights the #1 Lubbock Christian Lady Eagles who won their 11th TAPPS 4A State Championship in program history, beating #6 Legacy Prep 75-39.