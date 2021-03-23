Top Performer Tuesday: March 23rd, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights Coronado senior baseball player Layden White who was a part of two wins over Monterey and Lubbock High. White walked in the winning run against the Plainsmen after getting hit by a pitch; White went 3-3 with 4-RBI against the Westerners. Ryan highlights the #1 Lubbock Lady Titans who won their 2nd National Title all-time, beating #2 Dallas Thunder 48-40.