Top Performer Tuesday: March 30th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Alexis highlights Coronado senior soccer player Lexi De La Cruz who scored seven goals in two playoff victories last week for the Lady Mustangs, while Ryan highlights Lubbock Christian Lady Chap senior guard Madelyn Turner who scored 13 points, dished out five assists, grabbed four rebounds and even recorded a steal, helping #1 LCU beat #3 Drury 69-59 for their 3rd National Championship.