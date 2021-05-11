Top Performer Tuesday: May 11th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s Sports Editor Carlos Silva Jr. joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams, or individuals, from this last week.

Carlos highlights Lubbock High senior runner Isaac Alonzo who won the Class 5A boys 3200 gold medal at the UIL State Track & Field Championships, while Ryan highlights the #5 Idalou Lady Cats who advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals, beating Brownfield in two games, 1-0 & 6-5 in 9-innings. Idalou softball improves to 26-2-1 on the season.