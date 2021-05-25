Top Performer Tuesday: May 25th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Stephen Garcia joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each highlight some stand out teams from this 2020 high school football season.

Stephen highlights Monterey softball’s Tatiana Trotter who brought in 4-RBI in the series against Justin Northwest while helping lead the Lady Plainsmen to their best season in program history with a berth in the Regional Semifinals. Ryan highlights the Shallowater Mustangs who are back in the Regional Semifinals after sweeping Denver City 2-0, winning both games 8-6.