Top Performer Tuesday: May 4th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they reflect on Alexis’ time in Lubbock.

Alexis is leaving to join The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina and cover Clemson Tiger athletics. Alexis shares some of her favorite memories of her 3 years working in West Texas, what stories and teams really stand out to her and what she will miss most about the South Plains and West Texas.

Thank you for everything you have done for us Alexis, you will be missed!