Top Performer Tuesday: November 10th, 2020

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Alexis highlights Sundown junior running back EJ Hernandez who ran for 164 yards and 2 Touchdowns in the Roughnecks big 35 to 21 victory at New Deal, while Ryan highlights the Monterey Plainsmen who got their second District win of the season, beating Caprock 35-20 on the road.

