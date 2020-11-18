Top Performer Tuesday: November 17th, 2020

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Alexis highlights Denver City senior quarterback Mario Sanchez who accounted for over 300 total yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 41 to 22 victory over the Littlefield Wildcats, while Ryan highlights the Springlake-Earth Wolverines who beat White Deer 56-36, in the playoffs, in their first season back down in six-man.