In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Alexis highlights Lubbock-Cooper senior linebacker Garison Smitherman who racked up 10 tackles as the Pirates beat Abilene Wylie 21-15, while Ryan highlights the Trinity Christian Lions who got their first playoff win ever, beating Tyler All Saints 38-7.