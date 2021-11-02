Top Performer Tuesday: November 2nd, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Plainview Harold’s Sports Editor Nathan Giese joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Nathan highlights Olton junior wide receiver Jake Soliz who caught four passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 rout of West Texas High, while Ryan highlights the Shallowater Mustangs who blanked Kermit 48-0 to earn at least a share of the District 1-3A Division 1 Title.