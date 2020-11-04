Top Performer Tuesday: November 3rd, 2020

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Alexis highlights Post junior running back and linebacker Steven Huff who recorded 12 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 45 rushing yards and a rushing Touchdown, for the #3 Bold Gold, in an 83-0 win over Hale Center, while Ryan highlights the Smyer Bobcats who beat Sudan 56-19 to win their first ever 11-man District Title.

