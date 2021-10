In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Plainview Harold’s Sports Editor Nathan Giese joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Nathan highlights Abernathy senior quarterback Jess Hoel who threw for 288 yards on 15/20 passing and six touchdowns, while Ryan highlights the #6 Anton Bulldogs who went on the road to beat the #9 Whitharral Panthers 56-51 to improve to 6-0 on the season.