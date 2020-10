In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Alexis highlights Monterey senior quarterback Ky’Shon Harris for his standout performance against Midland High, while Ryan highlights the #3 Post Bold Gold (2A-Division 1) who beat the #10 Sundown Roughnecks 51-6 to stay undefeated.