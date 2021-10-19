Top Performer Tuesday: October 19th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Stephen Garcia joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Stephen highlights Sundown senior running back EJ Hernandez who ran for 152 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Roughnecks to a 46-7 victory over Floydada, while Ryan highlights the newly ranked #10 Roosevelt Eagles who beat the Reagan County Owls 58-0 to improve to 7-0 on the season and have only allowed 14 points through seven games, the least in all of Texas High School Football.