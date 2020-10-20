Top Performer Tuesday: October 20th, 2020

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Alexis highlights Frenship senior wide receiver Carson Miller who caught seven passes for 122 yards in the Tigers’ 37-23 win over Midland High last Friday, while Ryan highlights the #8 Idalou Wildcats (3A-Division 2) who beat the Abernathy Antelopes 42-14 to move to 5-0 on the season.

