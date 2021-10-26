Top Performer Tuesday: October 26th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Stephen Garcia joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Stephen highlights Roosevelt senior quarterback/linebacker Alex Trevino who ran for 215 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 58-56 victory over Abernathy, while Ryan highlights the Post Bold Gold Antelopes who blanked Floydada 42-0, while putting up 441 offensive yards and only allowing 52 total yards on defense.

