Top Performer Tuesday: October 27th, 2020

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Alexis Cubit joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Alexis highlights Olton senior quarterback Jack Allcorn who accounted for over 300 total yards in a 58-28 win over Sanford-Fritch, while Ryan highlights the Estacado Matadors who moved to 3-6 on the season, beating Perryton 26-20, behind four Matador interceptions.