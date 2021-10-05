Top Performer Tuesday: October 5th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Stephen Garcia joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Stephen highlights Ralls running back Sergio Salinas who ran for 240 yards and 4 Touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Jackrabbits to a 46 to six victory at New Home, while Ryan highlights the Estacado Matadors who beat the Bushland Falcons 31-21 to improve to 3-3 on the season.