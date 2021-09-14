Top Performer Tuesday: September 14th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Plainview Harold’s Sports Editor Nathan Giese joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Nathan highlights Plainview junior wide receiver/running back Karomo Collins who accounted for 246 total yards and three touchdowns leading the Bulldogs to a victory over Lubbock High, while Ryan highlights the #7 Springlake-Earth Wolverines who jumped back into the rankings after traveling to #8 Happy and dominating the Cowboys 68-36.