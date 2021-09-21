Top Performer Tuesday: September 21st, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Stephen Garcia joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Stephen highlights the Lubbock High Westerners who beat the Levelland Lobos 51 to 7 for their first victory of the season, while Ryan highlights Monterey senior running back Trent White who ran for 69 yards and a Touchdown against Lubbock-Cooper just days after his mom passed away.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar