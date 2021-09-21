Top Performer Tuesday: September 21st, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Stephen Garcia joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Stephen highlights the Lubbock High Westerners who beat the Levelland Lobos 51 to 7 for their first victory of the season, while Ryan highlights Monterey senior running back Trent White who ran for 69 yards and a Touchdown against Lubbock-Cooper just days after his mom passed away.