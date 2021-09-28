Top Performer Tuesday: September 28th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Stephen Garcia joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Stephen highlights Idalou fullback Kelly Koch who ran for 108 rushing yards and 3 Touchdowns to lead the #10 Idalou Wildcats to a 28-14 victory over #6 New Deal, while Ryan highlights the Crosbyton Chieftains who beat Sudan 26-20 to extend their winning streak to three games and improve their overall record to 3-2.