In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Stephen Garcia joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action.

Stephen highlights New Deal senior running back Leric Eaton who ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Wellington, while Ryan highlights the Lamesa Golden Tors who beat Muleshoe 24-20, improving to 2-0 for the first time in over 20 years.