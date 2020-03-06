Turner/Cunyus Propel LCU Lady Chaps to LSC Semifinals with 91-65 Win Over Angelo State.

Frisco – Angelo State found out first hand just how easily LCU can light up a scoreboard as the Lady Chaps lit up the Rambelles 91-65 in the Lone Star Conference Tournament semifinals. Madelyn Turner set a career high in the win with 18 points on seven of eleven from the field. Turner was also four for six from behind the arc. As a team the Lady Chaps were thirteen of twenty-three from three point range, 56.5%. Senior Caitlyn Cunyus finished with 17, Ashton Duncan with 11, and Allie Schulte with 10. LSC Player of the year Maddi Chitsey left the game late in the third with leg injury but did return in the fourth. Next up for the Lady Chaps will be West Texas A&M on Saturday at noon at the Comerica Center in Frisco