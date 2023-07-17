FARGO, ND- Two Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirate wrestlers took the mat this past weekend for Team Texas at the 2023 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships.

Junior Taylin Silco would finish her weekend 12-2 overall earning her a 5th place finish and All-American honors in the 138 weight class. Silco is the first female wrestler in the Lubbock Area to earn All-American Honors at the national level.

Zoë Bennett would go 4-2 overall in her first appearance at Fargo. The incoming junior would loose a close one in the first round of 8 consolation in the 128 weight class.

Both Silco and Bennett had to place at the Freestyle State Wrestling Championships this past May in order to qualify to wrestle this past weekend.

Bennett & Silco were big contributors to LCP’s second-place team finish at this year’s UIL State Wrestling Championships. Bennett would finish 3rd in weight class 132 meanwhile Silco would be the runner-up at 145 pounds.