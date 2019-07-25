Two Texas Tech golfers receive national, All-American Scholar recognition

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Golf Coaches Association of America has announced the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for Divisions I, II, NAIA, and NJCAA.

Two Red Raider golfers were recognized for their cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2 or above. Sandy Scott, a junior from Nairn, Scotland, and Ivan Ramirez, a senior from Bucaramanga, Colombia.

According to the GCAA, recipients of this recognition must be a junior or senior academically, participate in 50 percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA.

Also, recipients must be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

This year, 540 student-athletes earned the title of All-American Scholar. This year’s honorees set a record as being the most recipients in award history. The program began in 1982.