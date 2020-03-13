Breaking News
UIL suspends all sports contests March 16-29

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League has suspended all sports contests due to coronavirus, it announced Friday.

The suspension will go into effect on March 16 and will go through March 29.

“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt.  “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”

Schools can still hold practices at the discretion of their district.

This is a fluid situation and the UIL will have updates in the future.

