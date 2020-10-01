Vikings back at practice after precautionary virus pause

Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings players meet at midfield following an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. Tennessee won 31-30. The NFL says the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel. The league says both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the players’ union on tracing contacts, more testing and monitoring developments. The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Minnesota Vikings reopened their headquarters for team activities on Thursday, following another morning of zero positive COVID-19 test results four days after playing a Tennessee Titans team that experienced the NFL’s first outbreak.

The Vikings announced their resumption of practice shortly after the league postponed Tennessee’s home game on Sunday against Pittsburgh. The Titans, who were hoping to be allowed back in their building early next week, have had confirmed cases in five players and seven members of the organization over the past five days.

Minnesota plays at Houston on Sunday, a game between two of the NFL’s six 0-3 teams that remains on track for now. Vikings coaches took their strategizing for the Texans home on Tuesday, which is already a day off for the players unless they need injury treatment. Then instead of taking the field to install the game plan for the week on Wednesday, players discussed it virtually with the coaches via video conference.

“You just roll with it and react to what you’re being told to do and get the work done still and do the best you can,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “It’s similar to how we approached much of the offseason program and training camp. I think it’s been handled well, and we’ll keep at it.”

The biggest burden of the interruption falls on coach Mike Zimmer and his staff.

“Trying to get our work done, trying to get our computers moved, trying to get all our stuff and our preparation ready for the players, it’s been a challenge,” offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said on Thursday before the team took the field at TCO Performance Center. “I’ll say this: The players have been great, Zim has found a way for us to get that done, and we’re catching up today. It’s just part of the process. I think everybody knew we were going to face some things like this this year, so you keep a positive attitude and you keep pushing through.”

