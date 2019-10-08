Watch replay, Silver Star Interactive for October 8, 2019

Breaking News
FRISCO, Texas — For the second week in a row, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to recover after a loss — this time to the Green Bay Packers.

Use the video link to watch a replay of Silver Star Nation with Wes Moore and Mickey Spagnola.

