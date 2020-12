LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday that David Yost was “relieved” effective immediately as the Red Raiders’ offensive coordinator. This was Yost’s second season with the football team.

“Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt will address the media at 3 p.m. this afternoon via Zoom,” Texas Tech said on Monday. The live event is over. Use the video player above to watch a replay. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view.