LUBBOCK, Texas — Starting at 3:00 pm (October 26, 2019) watch Western New Mexico at Texas A&M Commerce in Lone Star Conference football.
Use the video player above. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the video player.
Below is the schedule for the live streams:
|Date
|Time
|Teams
|Oct. 26
|3 p.m. CT
|Western New Mexico at Texas A&M Commerce
|Nov. 2
|2 p.m. CT
|Midwestern State at Tarleton State
|Nov. 9
|3 p.m. CT
|West Texas A&M at Texas A&M Kingsville
|Nov. 16
|3 p.m. CT
|Texas A&M Commerce at Angelo State