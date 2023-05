LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s series opener at West Virginia has been moved up, due to the potential of inclement weather in Morgantown.

Friday’s first pitch between the Red Raiders and Mountaineers is 3 p.m. CT at Monongalia County Ballpark. The game was originally at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Game two on Saturday will begin at 3 p.m. CT, and Sunday’s finale at noon.

All three games this weekend are televised on ESPN+.