Wellman-Union Wildcats 2021 Football Schedule

WELLMAN-Union, Texas — Wellman-Union released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Wildcats open the season hosting Loop on September 3. October 8 the Wildcats travel to Meadow before hosting Whiteface on October 15. Senior Night is October 29 hosting Odessa Permian-Basin. The regular season wraps up at Borden County November 5.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: BYE WEEK

9/3: vs. Loop

9/10: vs. Christ the King

9/17: @ Amherst

9/24: vs. Grandfalls-Royalty

10/1: @ Hart

10/8: vs. Meadow

10/15: @ Whiteface

10/22: vs. O’Donnell

10/29: vs. Odessa Permian-Basin (Senior Night)

11/5: @ Borden County