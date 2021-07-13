Wellman-Union Wildcats 2021 Football Schedule

WELLMAN-Union, Texas — Wellman-Union released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Wildcats open the season hosting Loop on September 3. October 8 the Wildcats travel to Meadow before hosting Whiteface on October 15. Senior Night is October 29 hosting Odessa Permian-Basin. The regular season wraps up at Borden County November 5.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27: BYE WEEK
9/3: vs. Loop
9/10: vs. Christ the King
9/17: @ Amherst
9/24: vs. Grandfalls-Royalty
10/1: @ Hart
10/8: vs. Meadow
10/15: @ Whiteface
10/22: vs. O’Donnell
10/29: vs. Odessa Permian-Basin (Senior Night)
11/5: @ Borden County