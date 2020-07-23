Wells statement on Benson leave of absence from Red Raider football team

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Head football Coach Matt Wells issued a statement after sophomore linebacker Xavier Benson’s announcement Thursday morning that he will take a leave of absence.

Benson said in part, “I have decided to take a leave of absence as football student-athlete here at Texas Tech, so I can improve my mental health. This isn’t a decision I take lightly, but it’s I know will help me in all walks of life moving forward.”

The following is the statement from coach Wells:

“We fully support Xavier as a football program. He will continue to get the support he needs from us as a staff and as a program, and we ask those outside our program please respect his privacy as well as the privacy of his family at this time. Mental health is an important issue not only to college athletes but to us as a society, and we will continue to provide the necessary resources to our student-athletes here at Texas Tech.”