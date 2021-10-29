Wells wishes he was ‘still in the fight’ with Red Raiders, 1st statement since getting fired

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Wells released a public statement Friday for the first time since his termination
Sonny Cumbie was named interim coach on Monday. Texas Tech owes Wells an estimated $7 million payout for dropping his contract early.
Read the full letter below:
DEAR RED RAIDER NATION,
On behalf of my family, I want to say that it was my privilege and honor to serve as the Head Football Coach at Texas Tech. I want to thank our administration, alumni, students and fans for the opportunity and their support. Most of all, I’m grateful for our players past and present and my staff for their tireless efforts and energy that they all poured into this program. They are an incredible group of men that I love, that are committed to each other and are on the verge of doing something great. The memories and relationships we’ve built here will stay with us forever. While I wish I was still in the fight with you, no one will be cheering harder for you than the Wells family.