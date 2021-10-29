Wells wishes he was ‘still in the fight’ with Red Raiders, 1st statement since getting fired

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells yells instructions to his team against the Kansas during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Wells released a public statement Friday for the first time since his termination

Wells said it was his privilege and honor to serve as the head football coach at Texas Tech.

“I want to thank our administration, alumni, students and fans for the opportunity and their support. Most of all, I’m grateful for our players past and present and my staff for their tireless efforts and energy that they all poured into this program,” Wells said in the statement.

He also said the players are an incredible group of men that he loves and said they are on the verge of doing something great.

“While I wish I was still in the fight with you, no one will be cheering harder for you than the Wells family,” Wells said.

Sonny Cumbie was named interim coach on Monday. Texas Tech owes Wells an estimated $7 million payout for dropping his contract early.

Read the full letter below:

