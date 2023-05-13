MORGANTOWN, WV- After taking the first of a three-game series on Friday, the Texas Tech baseball team could not clinch a series win in a dominant 17-2 win by West Virginia.

West Virginia was relentless in the first four innings on Saturday, putting up 13 runs in the first 5 innings off of Trenden Parish and Andrew Devine. The Red Raiders would finally get a run on the board off of Zac Vooletich’s 3rd home run of the season, but West Virginia would respond with four more a half inning later. A Kevin Bazzell homer in the 8th would be all that was left in the tank for Texas Tech as they fell on the road by 15 runs.

The final game of the series takes place on Sunday May 13th at 1:00 P.M. CT.