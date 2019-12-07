What’s next for remaining Lubbock area high school teams

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three high school football teams in the Lubbock area are still alive in the UIL Playoffs.

The Lubbock-Cooper Pirates beat Rider Friday night to advance to the Class 5A Division 2 Semifinals. In that game, the Pirates will take on Aledo.

Aledo won a close game against Ennis on Friday to advance. The Bearcats are 13-1 on the year, with their only loss coming to Denton Guyer in the season’s first week.

Lubbock-Cooper and Aledo will play Satuday, December 14 at 3:00 p.m. at Abilene Christian’s stadium.

Post is also in its semifinals after beating Hawley 52-42 Friday. The Antelopes will play Valley View, which is coming off of a huge upset win over San Saba.

Post and Valley View will face off at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium at 7 p.m on Thursday.

The final Lubbock area team that’s still playing is Motley County, which will play for a the 1A Division II title.

The Matadors bounced back from three early losses, winning four playoff games to reach the championship game.

Motley County will face Richland Springs in AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, December 18.