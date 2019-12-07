What’s next for remaining Lubbock area high school teams

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Property of Nexstar Media Group.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three high school football teams in the Lubbock area are still alive in the UIL Playoffs.

The Lubbock-Cooper Pirates beat Rider Friday night to advance to the Class 5A Division 2 Semifinals. In that game, the Pirates will take on Aledo.

Aledo won a close game against Ennis on Friday to advance. The Bearcats are 13-1 on the year, with their only loss coming to Denton Guyer in the season’s first week.

Lubbock-Cooper and Aledo will play Satuday, December 14 at 3:00 p.m. at Abilene Christian’s stadium.

Post is also in its semifinals after beating Hawley 52-42 Friday. The Antelopes will play Valley View, which is coming off of a huge upset win over San Saba.

Post and Valley View will face off at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium at 7 p.m on Thursday.

The final Lubbock area team that’s still playing is Motley County, which will play for a the 1A Division II title.

The Matadors bounced back from three early losses, winning four playoff games to reach the championship game.

Motley County will face Richland Springs in AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, December 18.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar