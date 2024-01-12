LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech football has been over for a while now, but the NFL season is still in full effect for one of Texas Tech’s biggest alums.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the Miami Dolphins in a heated Super Wild Card Weekend Game at Arrowhead Stadium, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. If you would like to watch the game, however, you won’t be able to find it on CBS.

The Peacock app is the only way you’ll be able to watch the game on Saturday. Be sure to download the app and sign up for a subscription before the game starts.

A link to the Peacock app can be found here.