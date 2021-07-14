Whiteface Antelopes 2021 Football Schedule

WHITEFACE, Texas — The Whiteface Consolidated Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Antelopes open the season hosting Lorenzo on August 27. Homecoming is September 3 when Wilson comes to town. October 22 the Antelopes travel to Borden County before hosting Meadow on October 29 for Senior Night. Whiteface has their Bye Week November 5, meaning they will play their ten games consecutively.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: vs. Lorenzo

9/3: vs. Wilson (Homecoming)

9/10: @ Southland

9/17: vs. Petersburg

9/24: @ Anton

10/1: @ Spur

10/8: @ O’Donnell

10/15: vs. Wellman-Union

10/22: @ Borden County

10/29: vs. Meadow (Senior Night)

11/5: BYE WEEK