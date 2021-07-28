Whitharral Panthers 2021 Football Schedule

WHITHARRAL, Texas — The Whitharral Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Panthers will open their season at Springlake-Earth on August 27. Homecoming will be September 10 against Lubbock Titans and Senior Night will be October 22 against Lazbuddie.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27 – @ Springlake-Earth
9/3 – vs. Kress
9/10 – vs. Lubbock Titans (Homecoming)
9/17 – @ Sands
9/24 – @ Hart
10/1 – vs. Klondike
10/8 – vs. Anton
10/15 – @ Amherst
10/22 – vs. Lazbuddie
10/29 – BYE WEEK
11/4 – @ Cotton Center