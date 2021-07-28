Whitharral Panthers 2021 Football Schedule

WHITHARRAL, Texas — The Whitharral Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Panthers will open their season at Springlake-Earth on August 27. Homecoming will be September 10 against Lubbock Titans and Senior Night will be October 22 against Lazbuddie.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – @ Springlake-Earth

9/3 – vs. Kress

9/10 – vs. Lubbock Titans (Homecoming)

9/17 – @ Sands

9/24 – @ Hart

10/1 – vs. Klondike

10/8 – vs. Anton

10/15 – @ Amherst

10/22 – vs. Lazbuddie

10/29 – BYE WEEK

11/4 – @ Cotton Center