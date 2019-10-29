Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — LSU’s newest football recruit has perhaps the best name you’ll ever see.

Decoldest Crawford, a 2022 wide receiver recruit out of Louisiana, announced his pledge to the Tigers Monday on Twitter. And yes, that is his real name.

“My mom came up with my name,” Crawford told 247Sports. “She named me this because she knew I would be the best athlete out of everyone in the family.”

The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the nation right now, and will have the No. 1 name when Crawford joins the team in 2022.