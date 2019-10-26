Wildcats stun #5 Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, KS – AUGUST 31: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Nicholls State Colonels during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats stunned the 5th ranked Oklahoma Sooners 48-41 on Saturday. The loss is the first of the season for Oklahoma while Kansas State improves to 5-2. The victory is K-State’s first home win over Oklahoma since 1996.

The Wildcats rushed for six touchdowns in the game, including four from quarterback Skylar Thompson. James Gilbert and Joshua Youngblood also had touchdowns on the ground.

K-State led by as many as 25 points in the game. Oklahoma rallied in the fourth quarter to bring the game within seven points, but the Wildcats recovered an onside kick with less than two minutes left to seal it.

Kansas State travels to Lawrence next week to meet Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown.