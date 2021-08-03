Wilson Mustangs 2021 Football Schedule

WILSON, Texas — The Wilson Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
Wilson opens its season at Rule on August 27 . Home opener is September 10 when Jayton comes to town and will have senior night on October 22 against Sands.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27 – @ Rule
9/3 – @ Whiteface
9/10 – vs. Jayton
9/17 – vs. Kingdom Prep
9/24 – @ Hermleigh
10/1 – vs. Cotton Center
10/8 – OPEN
10/15 – OPEN
10/22 – vs. Sands (Senior Night)
10/29 – @ Klondike
11/5 – @ Loop