Wilson Mustangs 2021 Football Schedule

WILSON, Texas — The Wilson Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

Wilson opens its season at Rule on August 27 . Home opener is September 10 when Jayton comes to town and will have senior night on October 22 against Sands.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – @ Rule

9/3 – @ Whiteface

9/10 – vs. Jayton

9/17 – vs. Kingdom Prep

9/24 – @ Hermleigh

10/1 – vs. Cotton Center

10/8 – OPEN

10/15 – OPEN

10/22 – vs. Sands (Senior Night)

10/29 – @ Klondike

11/5 – @ Loop