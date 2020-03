FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019, file photo, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck gestures during a press conference in Seattle. When the XFL debuts in February, it will take a “Star Trek” approach of going where no football league has gone before. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The XFL became the latest league to react to the coronavitus pandemic, announcing Thursday that it was suspending the remainder of its regular season.

In its announcement, the league said that it would still be paying its players their salary and benefits for the season. Ticket holders will also be refunded for future games.

The league said it remains committed to playing future seasons.

The XFL is a football league that was in the midst of its first season since 2001.