Zhaire Smith tops the points in match-up against OKC

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 06: Zhaire Smith #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers stands on the court during a 2018 NBA Summer League game against the Boston Celtics at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 69-63. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and […]

LAS VEGAS, Nevada– Despite a slow start for Zhaire Smith and the Philadelphia 76ers against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Smith rallied in the second half, closing the gap, and putting up a pre-season high of 18 points in the team’s overtime loss on Monday.

The 76ers trailed 52-26 going into the half, with Smith tallying zero in the basket.

A momentum shift in the second half helped the 76ers draw even with the Thunder, pushing the game into overtime.

Despite finally losing 84-81, Smith dominated the rim with the most points in the game. He also contributed five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The 76ers will take on the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday at 2:00 PM CST.