‘Time to open Texas 100%,’ Gov. Greg Abbott announces businesses that want to open can

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the reopening of Texas businesses after nearly a year of various shutdowns and restrictions to quell the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s time to reopen Texas 100%,” Abbott said. “Everybody who wants to work should have that opportunity. Every business that wants to be open, should be open.”

Abbott announced a new executive order effective next Wednesday that will allow any business to open at 100% capacity if they choose to. Saying that statewide mandates are “no longer necessary,” he also announced the end of the mandatory mask mandate effective March 10.

“Today’s announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year,” Abbott said. “Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.”

Abbott spoke to small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, where he pointed to declining numbers and increased vaccinations as a reason to “getting back to normalcy.”

The governor broke down several numbers on vaccinations, saying that over 5.7 million vaccine shots have been administered in Texas — in addition to the state reportedly setting a record on Tuesday for giving over 216,000 shots in one day alone.

Last week in Corpus Christi, Abbott said statewide orders, including the mask mandate in place since July, could be removed “very soon.”

According to the Texas DSHS COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been nearly 2.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42,995 deaths. There are currently 156,989 active cases.

Reactions

Ahead of the announcement, Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott opined that it was much too early for such sweeping moves, saying the mask mandate should remain in place until at least the end of April.

The Texas Democratic Party reacted to the news, saying in part: “What Abbott is doing is extraordinarily dangerous. He is the worst Governor in modern Texas history. This will kill Texans. Our country’s infectious disease specialists have warned that we should not put our guard down even as we make progress towards vaccinations. Abbott doesn’t care.”

This virus has killed more than 40,000 Texans. @GregAbbott_TX's response? Ignore health professionals, attack mask rules, & endanger lives to score political points.



Locally, we must continue wearing masks & caring for our sick, despite the cowardice of our governor. — Gregorio Casar (@GregCasar) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Texas Democratic Party further condemned Abbott, calling his announcement an “abdication” of his responsibilities and “leaving Texans to fend for themselves.”