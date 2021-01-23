State Rep. Carl Sherman discloses COVID-19 diagnosis

State Rep. Carl Sherman, D-DeSoto, wears a facemask on the Texas House floor on the first day of the legislative session on Jan. 12, 2021. Sherman announced on Jan 22 that he tested positive for COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Rep. Carl Sherman, D-DeSoto, announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on social media Friday.

Sherman said he is feeling fine but is still quarantining under professional doctors’ guidance.

“Nevertheless, I want to remind you that this disease should not be taken lightly, and it is unpredictable in severity, so please continue to keep your guard up and your loved ones protected,” Sherman wrote on Twitter Friday.

This is the second case to be announced publicly in the Texas House since the start of the legislative session last week.

Less than three days after the Texas House gaveled in the start of the session, State Rep. Joe Deshotel, R-Beaumont, confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19 in a Facebook Live video. Those who came in close contact with him were forced to self-isolate.

U.S. Reps. Kay Granger of the Fort Worth area and Kevin Brady of the Houston area both disclosed their COVID-19 diagnoses as well earlier this month.