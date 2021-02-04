Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Mystery Wire
Latest
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Double fatal crash in front of Our Lady of Grace church, police provide update
Video
Top Stories
Update: double fatal crash late Thursday morning
Texas Tech HSC statement after student found murdered
Texas Tech HSC student murdered, suspect found dead
Video
Lubbock woman, age 29, killed in Hockley County crash
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KLBK Midday Weather February 4, 2021
Video
Top Stories
KLBK AM Weather February 4, 2021
Video
Top Stories
February 3rd, 2021 Evening Weather
Video
KLBK Midday Weather February 3, 2021
Video
KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 3rd, 2021
Video
KLBK AM Weather February 3, 2021
Video
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Big Game
The Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Good Morning, Good Coffee
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
Black History Month
Calendar
Gaming News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lone Star NYE
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women
Search EverythingLubbock
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Covenant Health Community Spotlight
Destination Texas
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Sweetheart Selfie
{SS-APP}
News Highlights
2 more Lubbock bars receive suspensions from the TABC
Video
Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers
Video
Woman experiences side effects of COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Woman arrested for death of her passenger, East Lubbock crash Thursday morning
17 arrested in prostitution bust, Lubbock Police said
Lubbock, South Plains businesses open during COVID-19 or coronavirus
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar